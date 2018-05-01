ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old AWOL Marine charged with killing his grandmother is now suspected in a second North Carolina death.

Halifax County authorities tell media 18-year-old Isaiah Kahleal Evans Caesar was charged Monday with murder in the April 11 death of Roderick Bluesky Mills of Hollister. Investigators say they have evidence linking Caesar to the crime but haven’t elaborated.

Caesar was arrested after the body of 74-year-old Sally Evans was found Friday near Roanoke Rapids. Sheriff Wes Tripp says investigators found Caesar after he used his grandmother’s credit card to rent a hotel room.

Authorities say Caesar has been AWOL from Georgia’s Fort Benning since April 2. Evans’ family says she was trying to get her grandson to return to the Marines.

It wasn’t known if Caesar had a lawyer.