DETROIT (AP) — More than 70 Detroit-area residents age 70 and older will be honored by the Hannan Foundation for their efforts to make the world around them a better place.

The inaugural 70 over 70 Awards will be held Thursday at the Roostertail in Detroit. Foundation Executive Director Vincent Tilford says the event is “Hannan’s way of recognizing older adults who continue to be better than they were yesterday.”

More than 150 nominations were received for the awards. Honorees include 91-year-old retired banker Freddie Black. She continues to volunteer for a local Medicare/Medicaid assistance program.

LGBTQ advocate Phillip O’Jibway, N’Namdi art gallery owner George N’Namdi and public affairs specialist Bob Berg also will be honored.

The Luella Hannan Memorial Foundation assists older adults with social, educational, medical, financial and housing needs.