ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — An Avon police officer who shot and killed an attacker at a central Minnesota mall is being honored for bravery.
Officer Jason Falconer is set to receive a Congressional Badge of Bravery on Thursday in St. Cloud.
U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer will host the ceremony for Falconer at the St. Cloud Police Department.
Falconer, a firearms instructor and competitive shooter, was off-duty and shopping at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud in September 2016 when Dahir Adan, dressed in a security guard uniform, stabbed and injured 10 people at the mall. Falconer shot Adan after Adan lunged at him with a knife.
Congress passed the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act in 2008 to honor exceptional acts of bravery from law enforcement.