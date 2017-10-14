INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Avon man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman at a downtown Indianapolis apartment complex gym.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police announced Saturday that 25-year-old Cody Weir was arrested Friday night and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Police say 23-year-old Carina Rodriguez was found dead early Friday morning with visible signs of trauma in the gym at the 9 on Canal apartment complex.

Weir was arrested after police released a surveillance video showing a man entering the building.

Rodriguez’s exact cause of death has not been determined. Police say an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.