BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An aviation company will create at least 200 new jobs through an expansion in central Alabama.

Al.com reports that Stewart Industries International has leased the former Kaiser Aircraft facility adjacent to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The company said this week they expect to provide maintenance support to the east coast-based aviation industry.

Graham & Co. was first hired in 2014 to market and lease the 1.7 million-square-foot (157.9-million-square-meter) facility and its 180 acres with direct runway access at the airport. The facility was also formerly Alabama Aircraft Industries, which Kaiser Aircraft bought out of bankruptcy in September 2011.

Kaiser Aircraft later went out of business in Birmingham.

Stewart Industries International Birmingham president Dale Mullinax says the new facility could employ up to 500 people within a year.