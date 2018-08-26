LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped two cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.91.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s more than 50 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.
Lundberg said Sunday it is likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly. She says that’s because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.
In California, the average price was $3.61 per gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states and Hawaii is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay area.
The lowest average is $2.51 in Jackson, Mississippi.