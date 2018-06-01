SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Avera Health has named its top human resources executive as the new president and CEO of the regional health system.

Avera says Executive Vice President of Human Resources Bob Sutton will succeed President and CEO John Porter in June. Porter is retiring after 44 years of leadership at Avera.

Sutton has worked for Avera since 2013. Mary Kay Panowicz is chair of the President and CEO Search Committee. Panowicz says Sutton brings important experience from leadership both inside and outside health care.

Sutton says he aspires to lead with vision and courage as the organization sets a clear direction for growth.