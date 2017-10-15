BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 23-year-old Montana woman whose boyfriend took his own life after she died in an avalanche was an avid mountain climber and student of mathematics who had planned to become a teacher.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Inge Perkins was sometimes called “Ingetron” by her friends because of her ability to successfully juggle multiple responsibilities.

She was also known as “little speedster” because of her small frame and climbing prowess.

Her mother, Heidi Hersant, says Perkins struck the perfect balance in life and had an affinity for wearing dresses under her ski gear as a child.

She met Hayden Kennedy through climbing and was killed Oct. 7 when the pair triggered an avalanche while skiing in the Montana backcountry.

Kennedy took his own life after leaving a detailed note on how to find Perkins.

