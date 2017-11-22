ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A skier is dead following an avalanche in a glacial valley near Wasilla, Alaska, that’s a favorite with recreational skiers and snowboarders.

The Alaska State Troopers say they were notified around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of an avalanche in the Hatcher Pass area in which a skier was missing. Medical and rescue crews were dispatched.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports that three skiers had been in the area.

The missing skier was located but Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says efforts to revive the skier were unsuccessful.

It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the avalanche. The skier’s identity was not immediately released.

