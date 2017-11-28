TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An autopsy shows a woman arrested at an Ohio casino and later found unresponsive in jail died from complications of hanging.

The coroner’s office in Toledo released the findings Tuesday in the death of 43-year-old Lisa McCray of Hilliard near Columbus.

Police say McCray was highly intoxicated at Hollywood Casino Toledo on Thursday where she arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

A sheriff’s official says McCray was at the jail less than four hours and had been checked on 30 minutes before she was found unresponsive in a holding cell early Friday.

The sheriff’s department says her injury was self-inflicted and that she died the next day.

Sheriff John Tharp says the jail’s officers had been properly monitoring McCray and had followed the right procedures.