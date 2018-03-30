HOUSTON (AP) — Autopsy results show that a Houston city councilman who was found dead at his home earlier this month died from an accidental drug overdose.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reported Friday that Larry Green died from an overdose of methamphetamine and chloroethane, a solvent used as an inhalant.

The 52-year-old Green took office in January 2012 and represented a district in southwest Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the autopsy results “do not diminish the great work he did for the people” of his district.

Green’s family said in a statement the circumstances of his death don’t change that he “was a wonderful, caring person and a dedicated public servant.”

Green, an attorney, was among 11 council members Houston voters elect by geographic district. Another five are elected citywide.