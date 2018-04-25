WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — An autopsy has found that a man suspected in a slaying in western Michigan died of a single gunshot wound after a police officer shot him while he held his wife at gunpoint.

Authorities say 27-year-old Matthew Hartman was shot Sunday outside his mobile home at West Olive Estates in the West Olive area. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and Holland police were at the scene and a Holland officer shot Hartman as he came out of the home holding a gun to his wife’s head.

The shooting is under investigation.

Authorities say Hartman drove Sunday morning with his wife to Muskegon, where he fatally shot one person and wounded another. A relative reported information about the shooting to authorities and Hartman’s wife also texted dispatchers saying she was in danger.