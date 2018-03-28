CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy showed no sign of trauma on the body of an inmate found unresponsive in a South Carolina jail last weekend.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office released the preliminary autopsy report to local media outlets Tuesday afternoon on the body of 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett of Galivants Ferry.

Bennett was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Conway Medical Center, two days after he had been arrested Thursday night. Bennett had been arrested after a drug enforcement unit reported it found a gram of heroin in the back of the car Bennett was driving.

The coroner’s office said it is waiting until further testing and toxicology reports are available before determining a cause of death.

The State Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the incident.