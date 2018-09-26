PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say an autopsy done on a man found dead Monday in a Portland apartment during a visit by Multnomah County Parole and Probation officers did little to help determine the man’s cause of death, manner of death and his identity.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did the examination Tuesday, and the man’s death remains under investigation, according to Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley.

Police said the man’s death appeared to have occurred under suspicious circumstances.

He was discovered when officers went to check on a person who missed an appointment.

Police have declined to say the gender of the person sought by the parole and probation officers or whether that person has been accounted for. It’s not clear when the man died.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com