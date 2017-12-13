BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state medical examiner says the cause of death for a Bismarck jail inmate who died a week after having a siezure was heart disease.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 47-year-old Mike Lang died in a hospital on Sept. 13. He had the siezure at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on Sept. 6 and went into a coma.

No further details of the autopsy were released. State health department officials say they can’t say more because the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into Lang’s death.

Lang’s family members say he also had pneumonia, low blood sugar, a cut on the back of his head, a broken nose, broken cheek bones and broken ribs.

Lang was arrested in August on a charge of felony luring.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com