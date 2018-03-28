BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been scheduled for a person who died in a vehicle crash and fire at a New Hampshire tollbooth.
State police say the cause of the crash and fire at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike is under investigation. It happened Wednesday afternoon.
Aerial footage showed the burned wreckage of a car in front of the unmanned tollbooth that was also damaged in the fire.
The autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
