DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities ordered an autopsy on the body of a man found floating in the Mississippi River in Davenport.

A fisherman spotted the body a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Credit Island causeway, and it was recovered later.

Authorities have not said whether they think the body is that of a man who was reported to have fallen into the river while working on a boat upriver Saturday, near the Lake Davenport Sailing Club. His name hasn’t been released.