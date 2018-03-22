PLEASANTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seventeen years after a 15-month-old boy died, his death has been ruled a homicide.
WTVF-TV reported Wednesday that an autopsy conducted in December concluded Jeffry Kelton Skaggs died from multiple blunt force injuries. The toddler’s body was exhumed for a second autopsy after his mother, Brandy Eddlemon, decided to stop fighting the exhumation.
His 2001 death from a severe skull fracture was initially ruled an accident, and his family said he fell off the bed and hit his head.
District Attorney General Brent Cooper reopened the investigation in 2014. His office is now trying to determine if they have enough evidence to bring charges against someone.
Jason Whatley, an attorney for Skaggs’ mother, says she had fought the second autopsy for emotional reasons, but it has given her closure.
Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com