LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Maryland man has been found in a Tennessee lake.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports autopsy results show 55-year-old Michael Carnock Sr. likely died after being struck by a boat on Tellico Lake in eastern Tennessee. He went missing while swimming on May 15.
Loudon County authorities recovered Carnock’s body Friday.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matthew Cameron says authorities are looking for anyone with knowledge of the incident.
