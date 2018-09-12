BEND, Ore. (AP) — Autopsy results indicate that a filmmaker who was punched while hiking with his dog outside Bend died of natural causes and not from the assault.
The Bulletin reports 69-year-old Clemens Schenk died in late July, leading authorities to investigate if the death was connected to the assault in mid-May.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says the state medical examiner’s office determined Schenk’s death was from a burst aneurysm in his brain and not related to the assault.
Schenk was hit in the head by a man while walking his dog off-leash. He died two month later after his health quickly declined.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com