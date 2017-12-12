KENNER, La. (AP) — Police in a New Orleans suburb say an autopsy showed that a woman who died a month ago had suffered severe liver damage — and their findings led to the arrest this week of a man charged in her fatal beating.

A Kenner Police news release says officers were called Nov. 12 to a residence where they found Amy Cancienne (KAN’-see-ehn) dead. Police were initially told she had come home intoxicated and taken headache powder before lying down. But an autopsy indicated she had been beaten.

Police said an investigation led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on parole since 2011. Alex Sanders, of Kenner, was jailed in Jefferson Parish on a charge of second-degree murder. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.