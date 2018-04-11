BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Sweet Grass County officials say a man missing for 12 days has been found dead.

The Billings Gazette reports that an autopsy completed on Wednesday identified the body found the day prior as missing 28-year-old Bryce Arneson.

Arneson was last seen March 29 driving his pickup through fences and across private property west of Greycliff in an apparent effort to avoid a sheriff’s deputy.

His body was found on an island in a creekbed. The search for Arneson had been slowed by a combination of weather, terrain and a reported sighting of him in Billings that was recanted days later.

His disappearance came after a sheriff’s deputy, responding to a report of an erratic driver, spotted him driving on a private lane.

