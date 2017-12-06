COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy shows a jail inmate who died hours after his arrest on suspicion of assault died of natural causes.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said in a news release Tuesday that that 42-year-old Rocky Alan Stewart was suffering from severe coronary artery disease.

Frasier says because of the autopsy results, the manner of death will be listed as natural and cause of death will be severe coronary artery disease.

Frasier says no evidence was found of foul play in the death.

Steward died in his cell Sunday, nine hours after his arrest for a fight with a relative. Stewart had sustained minor injuries in that fight but refused medical treatment.