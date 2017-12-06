COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy shows a jail inmate who died hours after his arrest on suspicion of assault died of natural causes.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said in a news release Tuesday that that 42-year-old Rocky Alan Stewart was suffering from severe coronary artery disease.
Frasier says because of the autopsy results, the manner of death will be listed as natural and cause of death will be severe coronary artery disease.
Frasier says no evidence was found of foul play in the death.
Most Read Stories
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
Steward died in his cell Sunday, nine hours after his arrest for a fight with a relative. Stewart had sustained minor injuries in that fight but refused medical treatment.