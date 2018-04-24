O’FALLON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in southern Illinois say it isn’t immediately clear what caused the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in an O’Fallon home.

St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols says 62-year-old Linda Lyons and her daughter, 33-year-old Victoria Lyons, were found dead early Monday. Their bodies were found by O’Fallon police conducting a well-being check.

Nichols said a preliminary autopsy did not reveal a cause of death, but that nothing appeared to be criminal. Autopsy results were inconclusive.

Authorities say investigators will wait for toxicology reports and a final report from a pathologist to determine an official cause of death, which could take months.