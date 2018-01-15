HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Autopsies are planned on the bodies of a man and woman found in a western Pennsylvania home, but officials say the deaths don’t appear suspicious.

State police say the bodies of John and Diane Rosey were found after troopers were called to a Quemahoning Township home shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating but say the deaths don’t appear suspicious. The Somerset County coroner plans autopsies to determine cause and manner of the deaths of the individuals.