RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Medical examiner reports show that inmates who last fall unleashed the bloodiest prison escape attempt in North Carolina history used hammers to crush skulls and scissors to spear flesh when they killed four employees.

The newly released reports offer new details about October’s failed uprising at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

Medical examiners say four inmates now charged with first-degree murder used a claw hammer, ball-peen hammer and half a pair of scissors to kill the victims. The only officer guarding the prison sewing plant where the violence started was stabbed 67 times.

Prison officials could not say Monday whether an internal investigation into the fatal incident will be released. Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks has said he expected to withhold details about how the attacks unfolded and why.