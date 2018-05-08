RICHBORO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a young couple found dead in their Philadelphia area home last week died from multiple stab wounds and were both shot after they had been killed.
Bucks County prosecutors announced the autopsy findings for 27-year-old Tyler Roy and 28-year-old Christina Roy on Monday. They were killed April 30 in their Northampton Township home, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city.
Authorities haven’t found any connection between the couple and their suspected killer, 26-year-old Daniel Mooney. He died of a drug overdose on the day the bodies were found by a house painter.
The rifle Mooney allegedly used to shoot the couple belonged to Tyler Roy.
Authorities believe Mooney entered the home through an unlocked door. There were signs of a prolonged struggle, and Mooney stayed in the house for an unknown period of time afterward.