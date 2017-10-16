MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (AP) — Police say the death of an auto shop worker in Montevideo is accidental.

Authorities said Monday 55-year-old Richard Fultz was pinned between a pickup truck and a tool chest that was up against a concrete wall when the owner of Backstreet Auto accidentally stepped on the truck’s accelerator.

The Star Tribune reports Fultz was pronounced dead at the scene Friday. Police Capt. Ken Schule says he doesn’t expect the shop owner will be charged because it was accidental. Schule says the shop owner and Fultz were good friends.

