MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (AP) — Police say the death of an auto shop worker in Montevideo is accidental.
Authorities said Monday 55-year-old Richard Fultz was pinned between a pickup truck and a tool chest that was up against a concrete wall when the owner of Backstreet Auto accidentally stepped on the truck’s accelerator.
The Star Tribune reports Fultz was pronounced dead at the scene Friday. Police Capt. Ken Schule says he doesn’t expect the shop owner will be charged because it was accidental. Schule says the shop owner and Fultz were good friends.
___
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com