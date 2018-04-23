AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who police say broke into an auto shop and cut himself as officers approached has died.
The Aurora Sentinel reports that the man broke into the shop Saturday morning. Police responded to the burglary in process and found him inside with a “lethal cutting instrument.”
Police say the man started cutting himself as officers approached and threatened police with the weapon.
Officers used a “less lethal” weapon on the man in an attempt to get him to stop cutting himself, but police said that didn’t work and he retreated to another room inside the shop.
He was unresponsive when officers reached him and later died at a hospital.
Police have not yet provided details as to where the man cut himself or the weapon he used.
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/