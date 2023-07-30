A non-verbal autistic man was taken for a wild ride when the Mercedes-Benz he was sitting in was stolen from outside Brooklyn’s Park Slope Food Coop by an opportunistic car thief, cops said Sunday.

Brandon Simeon, 54, was waiting inside an idling 2010 Mercedes-Benz outside the well-known grocery on Union St. when a crook hopped into the driver’s seat about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The keys were in the ignition and the thief sped off, making a turn onto Seventh Ave. and fleeing south, police said.

Cops found the abandoned car, with Simeon still inside, about five hours later just two blocks away on Mill and Clinton Sts., police sources said. Simeon was unharmed.

The crook was nowhere to be found and has not been caught.