ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say they’re adding autism spectrum disorders and obstructive sleep apnea as conditions that qualify for medical marijuana.

Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger says there is increasing evidence that medical marijuana can help people with severe autism or obstructive apnea.

The state health department takes public input each year on conditions that might be added as qualifiers to receive medical marijuana. A citizens’ review panel and Health Department staff consider each condition.

Some of the rejected suggestions this year were anxiety, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

The state will have 13 qualifying conditions when people with autism and apnea become eligible next July.