PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man shot in the face while driving in Philadelphia crashed his SUV and then jumped into a police cruiser to seek help.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the 30-year-old man kept driving after he was wounded. But his erratic driving was spotted by an officer who started to follow him.
The man soon crashed near a hospital and got out of the SUV. He then got in the cruiser and the officer brought him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.