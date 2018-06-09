ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Georgia.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement Friday that a person riding a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle found a human skull near a creek on Sunday, but thunderstorms in the area prevented officials from investigating the scene.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the area and found additional remains, clothing and a shoe. Dix says no form of identification was found and there are currently no indicators about what caused the death.

The remains have been taken to the Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further examination. Dix says investigators are also gathering information on missing persons cases.