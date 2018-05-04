CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old sheriff’s office employee in South Carolina stole money paid by sex offenders when they had to register.

An arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division said Samantha Connell took all the money paid into the fund in Kershaw County for 16 months starting in January 2015.

The warrant says Connell was the only one with a key to the drawer where the money was kept and no deposits were made during that time.

The warrant did not say the exact amount of money Connell is accused of taking, but she is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000.

It wasn’t known if Connell had a lawyer.