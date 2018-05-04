CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old sheriff’s office employee in South Carolina stole money paid by sex offenders when they had to register.
An arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division said Samantha Connell took all the money paid into the fund in Kershaw County for 16 months starting in January 2015.
The warrant says Connell was the only one with a key to the drawer where the money was kept and no deposits were made during that time.
The warrant did not say the exact amount of money Connell is accused of taking, but she is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
It wasn’t known if Connell had a lawyer.