LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has died in an early morning fire at a rental house in Lawrence.
Fire Marshal James King of says a passerby called about 6:10 a.m. Monday to report the fire.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that first responders encountered heavy fire when they arrived. The entered the house where they found the woman in a bedroom.
She was taken to the hospital where she died apparently of smoke inhalation.
The fire gutted the one-story, wood-frame house and burned through a large portion of the roof.