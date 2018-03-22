LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after being pinned by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports the woman who died Wednesday in Washtenaw County’s Lyndon Township may have been a postal employee delivering packages, but her identity wasn’t immediately confirmed.

The woman was pinned in front of a home that sits on a hill about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Detroit. Chelsea Area Fire Chief Robert Arbini says it wasn’t immediately known how the woman became pinned, but the vehicle may have rolled after being parked.

The death is under investigation.

