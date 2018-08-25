DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Officials say they’ve determined the cause of death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found by joggers at the bottom of an embankment.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office tells The Oregonian/OregonLive in a story on Friday that Meighan Cordie died of blunt force trauma.
But Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Chris Ray says the investigation is continuing into what led to her death and how she was injured.
Cordie’s body was found Thursday.
The Clackamas woman was last seen Aug. 18 eight miles south of Dayton when she left a car after an argument with her mother without her shoes or cellphone.
She had attended a wedding on Grand Island earlier that day.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com