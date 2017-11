PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her three young children are being treated at hospitals after being struck by a pickup at an intersection Monday morning.

Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook says the woman and a 4-year-old girl were in stable condition while 11-year-old and 5-year-old girls were in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 19th and Campbell avenues where a news photo shows a dark pickup parked with a police vehicle nearby.