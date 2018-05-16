ROUND HILL, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman who was involved in the distribution of narcotics and was suspected of being intoxicated has been arrested after asking for directions from a deputy in Virginia.

WJLA-TV reports 56-year-old Lisa M. Polk, of Capon Bridge, was driving near Round Hill when she came upon deputies conducting traffic control in the area on March 22.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release that Polk asked for directions from a deputy who determined she was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say about six pounds of marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash were among the items uncovered.

Polk was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and public intoxication. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.