ALSIP, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old woman has died after being mauled by a dog in the backyard of her suburban Chicago home.

Police say the dog was a pet at the home in Alsip where the attack happened Monday afternoon. Police say in a statement that the dog, which was described as a pit bull, “acted aggressive” toward officers after they responded and was killed.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. According to police, there had been no prior complaints to them about the dog.