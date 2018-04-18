WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a Waukegan police officer was justified in the December shooting of a man who allegedly threatened the officer with what appeared to be a handgun.

State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said Tuesday he’s reviewed an Illinois State Police investigative report on the Dec. 26 shooting that wounded 27-year-old Edward Prado of Waukegan and “concluded the shooting was legally justified.” He says the situation rose to the level of reasonable use of deadly force.

Police said Prado was holding a BB gun that appeared to the officer to be a handgun and had threatened him as he sat in his squad car.

The Chicago Tribune reports Prado was released from medical care Jan. 9. He’s jailed on charges that include attempting to disarm a peace officer and aggravated assault.

