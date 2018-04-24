WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a woman and boy killed in a Waterloo house fire.
Fire officials say 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis, died Sunday. Firefighters found their bodies on the second floor of the home.
Three other people escaped. They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Willie Phillips, 31-year-old Teryn Netz and 12-year-old Aubrianna Smith.
The fire cause is being investigated.
