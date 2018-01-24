NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam formed on the Piscataquog River in New Hampshire is more than 3,000 feet long — or 10 football fields.

Authorities are monitoring it, and they’re concerned that it will cause flooding in the spring.

New Boston Fire Chief Dan MacDonald tells New Hampshire Public Radio when the ice melts, it could put dozens of homes at risk for slow-moving, low-level flooding, especially if temperatures warm up quickly.

MacDonald says the jam is made of foot-thick icebergs that have melted and cracked, then frozen back up into a single solid glacier.

Melting ice during the spring of 1936 caused the river to flood in almost the same spot the current ice jam is blocking.

