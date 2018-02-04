PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities say they have received reports from Maine residents about a phone scam seeking donations in support of a fraudulent police fund.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the Senate Aging Committee has received “several” such complaints. The callers claim to be from the “Policeman’s Fund” or “Maine Police Alliance” or another similarly-named group.

The scammers then request donations to be paid through a wire transfer, gift card or other untraceable method. Collins advises residents who believe they are receiving such a phone call to hang up and contact the Aging Committee’s fraud line at 855-303-9470.