MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are warning residents about a Facebook scam that promises grant money.
WMTW-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about the scam. Police say Facebook users receive messages from people pretending to be their friends. The accounts offer a $12,000 grant through the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agency if users send $3,000.
Police say Facebook users should check suspicious messages and avoid sending personal information.
Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com