SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.
Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, would not confirm to The Associated Press if Bernstein was stabbed but said “the condition of the body at the time it was discovered turned it from a missing person to a homicide immediately.”
Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes says 20-year-old Samuel Lincoln Woodward was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide in the death of college sophomore Blaze Bernstein.
Bernstein was last seen alive on Jan. 2.
Barnes says the two knew each other from high school.
___
This story has been updated to reflect attribution to The Orange County Register.