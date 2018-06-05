Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the teen was driving with her mother and two other people in an SUV. They say she was entering a parking spot when something happened and the SUV lunged forward.

The two victims, described only as men in their 50s, were sitting at the wall of a store when they were struck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The teen’s name has not been released.

No charges have been filed so far, but the accident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press