PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.
The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the teen was driving with her mother and two other people in an SUV. They say she was entering a parking spot when something happened and the SUV lunged forward.
The two victims, described only as men in their 50s, were sitting at the wall of a store when they were struck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen’s name has not been released.
No charges have been filed so far, but the accident remains under investigation.