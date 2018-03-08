JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey teacher is accused of inappropriately touching several students.
Hudson County prosecutors say Sean Lora is charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault and child endangerment. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s been suspended from his job or if he’s retained an attorney.
The 42-year-old Bayonne man teaches at a Jersey City middle school.
Authorities say a student there alleged that Lora inappropriately touched her Tuesday while they were in a classroom with other students. School officials notified authorities, and the subsequent investigation found that other students also claimed Lora had inappropriately touched them on previous occasions.
