WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say a small private plane carrying three people crashed into the ocean Saturday several miles off the Hamptons.

New York State Police say in a press release that one body has been recovered.

Assistant Chief Kevin Raynor of the Westhampton Beach Fire Department says witnesses reported the plane hurtling down into the ocean off the village of Quogue. The aircraft hit the water around 11 a.m.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says rescue operations are underway. TheCoast Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the Suffolk County sheriff’s office and a commercial salvage vessel are involved.

Raynor says people on the beach reported the plane sputtering before it crashed.

Authorities say it appears to have taken off from the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.