WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries in a car crash.

News outlets report the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a wreck Tuesday morning.

A Jeep that was cut off by another vehicle swerved and struck the back of the deputy’s patrol car. The Jeep’s driver was not injured.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera tells WPTV-TV the deputy had been trying to stop a vehicle. The deputy was injured when the air bags inside his car deployed.

Authorities say lanes had been closed for roughly an hour while they investigated the crash.

