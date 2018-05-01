WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries in a car crash.
News outlets report the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a wreck Tuesday morning.
A Jeep that was cut off by another vehicle swerved and struck the back of the deputy’s patrol car. The Jeep’s driver was not injured.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera tells WPTV-TV the deputy had been trying to stop a vehicle. The deputy was injured when the air bags inside his car deployed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Missing hiker found at luxury hotel in White Mountains
Authorities say lanes had been closed for roughly an hour while they investigated the crash.
___
Information from: WPTV-TV, http://www.tcpalm.com/tcp/wptv